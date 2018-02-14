Crude oil rallies on Saudi comments, weak dollar

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday, shaking off earlier weakness as U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said major oil producers would prefer tighter markets than an end to supply cuts too early.

Markets also benefited from more weakness in the dollar, which dropped 0.7% after stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation figures. Oil tends to move inversely to the dollar and has also of late been trading in tandem with stocks, which finished the day up more than 1%.

"The demand fundamentals in today’s report were really strong," said Richard Hastings, macro strategist at Seaport Global Securities in Charlotte, N.C. "At the same time, you’ve got a little bit of a weaker dollar day on inflation."

Brent crude futures settled up $1.64 a barrel, or 2.6%, to $64.36 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.41, or 2.4%, to $60.60 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories rose 1.8 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed, compared with expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels.