Your Tax Questions, Answered: Can I Still Use the IRA Qualified Charitable Distribution?

At the Motley Fool Answers podcast, we can tell a lot about what's on our listeners' minds by looking into the mailbag, and no surprise, right now, the topic of interest is starting to be taxes. The W-2s are rolling in, people are beginning to anticipate their tax refunds, and they're also beginning to stress about the process involved in getting them.

Continue Reading Below

So for this episode, hosts Alison Southwick and Robert Brokamp recruit a special guest to sort out some of those concerns: Megan Brinsfield, head of financial planning for Motley Fool Wealth Management, who's also a CFP and CPA. First on the docket: A listener who wants to know the status of the rule that has allowed contributions sent directly to a charity from your IRA to be deducted, even if you don't itemize.

A full transcript follows the video.

10 stocks we like better than Wal-Mart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, the Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wal-Mart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2018

The author(s) may have a position in any stocks mentioned.

This video was recorded on Jan. 30, 2018.

Alison Southwick: The first question is coming to you from Ray. Ray wants to know, "Will the qualified charitable distribution still be in effect for the 2018 tax year? This is the rule that allows charitable contributions to be deducted, even without itemizing, if they are sent directly from an IRA to the charity. Is that provision still in the new tax law?"

Megan Brinsfield: The good news is that that provision was not touched in the new tax law. In fact, a few years ago, Congress made that provision permanent, or as permanent as anything is...

Robert Brokamp: Right. Exactly.

Brinsfield: ... so that qualified charitable distribution is still available. One thing for Ray to keep in mind is that it's not necessarily a deduction. It's just that the required minimum amount is not included in your income, and it's also not a deduction. It's just completely outside of your tax return.

Brokamp: So, instead of taking the money out of your IRA and paying taxes, and then donating to get a deduction, it just goes straight to the charity and you don't have to worry about paying taxes on a withdrawal.

Brinsfield: Exactly.

Megan Brinsfield is an employee of Motley Fool Wealth Management, a separate, sister company of The Motley Fool, LLC. The views of Megan Brinsfield and Motley Fool Wealth Management are not the views of The Motley Fool, LLC and should not be taken as such. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.