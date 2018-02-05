Broadcom raises offer to buy Qualcomm to $121B

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd on Monday raised its offer to buy Qualcomm Inc by 24 percent to more than $121 billion, sweetening the bid and putting more pressure on its rival to come to the table for negotiations.

The new offer values the company at $82 per share - a premium of 24 percent over Qualcomm's close on Friday.

Qualcomm in November rejected Broadcom's $70 per share cash-and-stock bid that valued the company at $103 billion.