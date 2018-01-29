Sanofi and Verizon skid while Dr. Pepper Snapple leaps

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., up $21.42 to $117.07

The drink maker agreed to be bought by coffee maker Keurig Green Mountain.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp., up $8.17 to $34.71

The company agreed to be bought by competitor WestRock for $35 a share, or $3.39 billion.

Sanofi, down 44 cents to $45.32

The French drugmaker says it will acquire Belgian drug developer Ablynx for about $4.8 billion.

Lockheed Martin Corp., up $6.52 to $351.42

The aerospace and defense company had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.

Zions Bancorporation, up 17 cents to $54.19

Banks and financial companies climbed Monday as long-term interest rates reached their highest mark in almost four years.

Verizon Communications Inc., down 59 cents to $54.13

Cable companies traded lower after Axios reported that the Trump administration is considering nationalizing some of the U.S. 5G broadband network.

Centerpoint Energy Inc., down 73 cents to $27.73

High-dividend stocks including utility companies slumped as higher bond yields made them less appealing to investors who seek income.

Adient PLC, down $5.53 to $66.77

The automotive seating and interiors supplier had a weaker fiscal first quarter than Wall Street expected.