U.K. Regulator Provisionally Rules Fox Acquisition of Sky Against Public Interest

The U.K.'s antitrust regulator has provisionally found the proposed acquisition of British pay-TV giant Sky by 21st Century Fox isn't in the public interest due to plurality concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that if the deal went ahead as proposed, it would lead to the Murdoch Family Trust, which controls Fox and News Corp, increasing its influence over public opinion. News Corp owns Dow Jones.

21st Century Fox said that it was "disappointed" at the provisional ruling. The company said it will continue to engage with the CMA ahead of the publication of its final report on the deal, due in May.

Sky said it would seek submissions on possible remedies set out by the CMA regarding its plurality concerns.

21 Century Fox is the parent of the FOX Business Network and FoxBusiness.com.

