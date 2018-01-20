The Latest: "Chefs cry in their kitchens' at Bocuse's death

The Latest on the death of French chef Paul Bocuse at 91 (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

2:55 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Paul Bocuse, the man who embodied French cuisine all over the world.

Macron praised Bocuse's "fidelity" to his village of Collonges-au-Mont-d'Or, near the eastern French city of Lyon, where he was born, created his world-famous restaurant and died Saturday at 91.

In a statement, Macron underlined Bocuse's "generosity, his respect for traditions as well as his inventiveness." Macron said Bocuse helped train French and foreign chefs up to his last few days.

The French president says "French gastronomy loses a mythical figure ... The chefs cry in their kitchens, at the Elysee and everywhere in France."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

___

1:45 p.m.

Paul Bocuse, the master chef who defined French cuisine for nearly half a century and put it on tables around the world, a man who raised the profile of top chefs from invisible kitchen artists to international celebrities, has died at 91.

Often referred to as the "pope of French cuisine," Bocuse was a tireless pioneer, the first chef to blend the art of cooking with savvy business tactics — branding his cuisine and his image to create an empire of restaurants around the globe. His imposing physical stature and his larger-than-life personality matched his bold dreams and his far-flung accomplishments.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted Saturday that "Mister Paul was France. Simplicity and generosity. Excellence and art de vivre."