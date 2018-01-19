Businessman may get estimated 6-month delay in deportation

An Ohio businessman who faces deportation to his native Jordan may be able to stay in the United States about six months while his case is reviewed.

Continue Reading Below

A U.S. House subcommittee vote Thursday requested the Department of Homeland Security review Amer Othman's case and report back. Youngstown-area Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan says similar votes under past administrations would halt deportation proceedings for six months while cases were reviewed.

The businessman was taken into custody Tuesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ahead of his expected deportation and jailed.

Ryan has been fighting to help Othman remain in the U.S. He says he believes Othman should be able to make his case against deportation while remaining in the country.

ICE has said courts have held Othman doesn't have a legal basis to stay. A message seeking comment was left for ICE on Friday.

___

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been corrected to show the businessman's name is Amer Othman, not Amer Adi, and to show that he may be able to stay about six months, not that he has been granted a six-month stay.