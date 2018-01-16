Second Krispy Kreme opens in Maine, more locations to come

People in Maine lined up overnight for a chance at fresh and free doughnuts at the state's newest Krispy Kreme store.

Maine's second Krispy Kreme opened in Auburnon Monday, after an enthusiastic response to the state's first store in Saco opening in October. Patrons began lining up at 6 p.m. Sunday night for a shot at free doughnuts.

Some who lined up Sunday night had their patience rewarded with a card that entitles them to free doughnuts every week for a year.

Joshua Fogg, who was first in line and stood waiting outside for 15 hours, tells the Sun Journal that the doughnuts were just as good as when he had them in Florida a decade ago.

Franchise owners say they plan to open three more locations in the state.

