Why Shares of Fitbit, Inc. Plunged 22% in 2017

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of fitness-tracking product company Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) plunged 22% in 2017, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as financial results came in worse than expected. The company is having trouble gaining sustainable traction with consumers, and with new smartwatch rivals like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung taking market share, the future looks pretty bleak.

So what

Fitbit got off on the wrong foot in January when management said fourth-quarter 2016 revenue would be $572 million to $580 million, well below previous guidance of $725 million to $750 million. 2017 hasn't been a lot better: The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $570 million to $600 million, with the hope of breaking even on a non-GAAP basis.

It's becoming increasingly difficult for Fitbit to compete against behemoths like Apple in today's consumer device market. A perfect example is the new Ionic watch: It was priced at $299.95 until recent discounts, but didn't come with nearly the same feature set as Apple's $329 Apple Watch Series 3.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Operationally, Fitbit is weak, and getting weaker, and strategically it's in terrible shape. It doesn't have a platform to build on like Apple or Samsung, it doesn't have the scale of either of those companies to lower costs, and it doesn't have the sales and marketing reach to sell products as efficiently. It's hard to see how Fitbit will survive without a new partnership or buyout in the next few years, especially if Apple continues to expand its share of the smartwatch market.

10 stocks we like better than Fitbit

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fitbit wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2018

Travis Hoium owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Fitbit. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.