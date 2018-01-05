Why OraSure Technologies, Inc. Rallied 10.8% in December

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR), a medical device company focused on diagnostic products and specimen-collection devices, rose 11% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there wasn't any company-specific news released during the month that justified the move, the company did share some great news in late November that may have sparked the rally.

So what

OraSure announced in late November that it entered into a $143 million supply agreement with an undisclosed customer for its Oragene devices, which are used to collect saliva DNA. That's a sizable number compared to the $162 million in revenue that analysts expect the company to generate in all of 2017.

Shares jumped by double digits when the deal was first announced and continued climbing in the pursuing weeks. That bullishness makes sense to this Fool, especially considering that Wall Street mauled the company's stock in early November in response to third-quarter earnings.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

OraSure is on a roll. Revenue is growing strongly, demand for its products is increasing, and profits are heading in the right direction. Combining these factors with the big customer win in November, it isn't hard to figure out why shareholders are feeling bullish.

Can the good times continue? I see no reason why the answer to that question isn't a firm "yes." However, shares are currently trading at 52 times next year's earnings estimates, so OraSure's share price seems to have gotten ahead of the business fundamentals. For that reason, this Fool thinks it is a good idea to look elsewhere for investment opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than OraSure Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and OraSure Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2018

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.