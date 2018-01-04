Why Universal Display Corp. Shares Tripled in 2017

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) gained 206.7% in 2017, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gains were largely built on strong financial reports, with a side order of new business from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

So what

The researcher of organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technologies reported earnings four times last year. Each report crushed Wall Street's estimates across the board, and the stock recorded doubled-digit gains the next day on all four occasions. The first-quarter report in May led the way with a 24% single-day jump.

Along the way, it slowly became obvious that Apple was planning to include an OLED screen in at least one of last year's new iPhone models, adding more fuel to the fire. Sure enough, the iPhone X shipped with a large OLED screen. That's obviously a big win for this company, and for OLED adoption in general, and that announcement cemented the gains from earlier speculation.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Here at the start of 2018, Universal Display is busy hammering out a new multiyear contract with largest customer Samsung (NASDAQOTH: SSNLF), replacing a six-year deal that expired at the end of 2017. Universal Display arguable holds more of the cards this time around, and I expect the new agreement to tilt further in the company's favor.

OLED panels are making their way into the enormous market for everyday lighting products, and large-screen OLED televisions are going mainstream with rising sales volumes. On top of all that, Universal Display is getting closer to solving the limited lifetime problem in blue OLED elements and developing solutions for more layers of the OLED technology stack.

2017 was a big year for Universal Display and its investors, but there's lots of room for further growth in the years ahead. Stay tuned.

10 stocks we like better than Universal Display

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Universal Display wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2018

Anders Bylund owns shares of Universal Display. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Universal Display. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.