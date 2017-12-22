On Our Radar

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending December 21, 2017:

Continue Reading Below

Top Songs

1. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

2. River (feat. Ed Sheeran), Eminem

3. Tennessee Rain, Addison Agen

4. Wish I Didn't Love You, Chloe Kohanski

Continue Reading Below

5. Perfect Symphony, Ed Sheeran & Andrea Bocelli

6. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

7. I Pray, Red Marlow

8. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

9. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

10. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha

Top Albums

1. Revival, Eminem

2. The Beautiful & Damned, G-Eazy

3. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), John Williams

4. ÷, Ed Sheeran

5. Pressure, Jeezy

6. A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, Pentatonix

7. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

8. Reputation, Taylor Swift

9. NO ONE EVER REALLY DIES, N.E.R.D

10. Asking Alexandria, Asking Alexandria

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.