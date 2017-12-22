The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending December 21, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
2. River (feat. Ed Sheeran), Eminem
3. Tennessee Rain, Addison Agen
4. Wish I Didn't Love You, Chloe Kohanski
5. Perfect Symphony, Ed Sheeran & Andrea Bocelli
6. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
7. I Pray, Red Marlow
8. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
9. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
10. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha
Top Albums
1. Revival, Eminem
2. The Beautiful & Damned, G-Eazy
3. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), John Williams
4. ÷, Ed Sheeran
5. Pressure, Jeezy
6. A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, Pentatonix
7. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
8. Reputation, Taylor Swift
9. NO ONE EVER REALLY DIES, N.E.R.D
10. Asking Alexandria, Asking Alexandria
