US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as bank stocks gain

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, aided by gains in bank stocks and on news that the Republicans' tax overhaul plan was headed for final votes in Congress before the year-end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.07 points, or 0.19 percent, to 24,632.5. The S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.135945 percent, to 2,666.47. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.39 points, or 0.17 percent, to 6,887.19. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)