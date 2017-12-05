Retail store in downtown Albany celebrates 150 anniversary

A retail business that opened in downtown Albany two years after the Civil War ended is marking its 150th anniversary.

B. Lodge & Co. was established in 1867 by Barrington Lodge and his two sons, Charges and William. According to the store's website, the Lodge family operated the store until 1960, when it was sold to Eve and Sid Ginsburg.

Their son Barry ran the store until 1995, when the business was sold to Jack and Elaine Yonally. The couple's son Mark and daughter Sharon Freddoso took over the business in 2011.

The store located on Pearl Street is at its fourth location since 1867. Lodge's is known for offering clothing and other merchandise at discounted prices, along with supplying uniforms for more than two dozen Albany-area schools.