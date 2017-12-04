Semiconductor Stocks Are Under Heavy Selling Pressure

The massive rotation in the U.S. stock market that has taken place over the last two weeks is killing one of the hottest subsectors of the market in recent years.

Continue Reading Below

Despite nearly a 1 percent gain for the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) Monday, the iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) (SOXX) once again traded sharply lower, falling 1.7 percent on the day.

The Great Rotation

The entire technology sector has been hammered in the past week as investors seem to be taking profits in tech and pouring into banks and underperforming domestic blue chips, energy stocks and retail plays. The S&P 500 has lagged the Dow over the past five sessions and is being weighed down by a 2.3 percent decline in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). In that same time, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is up 7.1 percent and the Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (XLE) is up 4.8 percent.

But while the entire tech sector is getting hit, semiconductor stocks have been pounded following a Nov. 28 note from Morgan Stanley suggesting NAND prices are softening in the market. Morgan Stanleys commentary suggests the great semiconductor supercycle may finally be nearing its end.

The Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was down about 1.7 percent Monday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Market Laggards

Three of the largest and best-performing semiconductor stocks of recent years have been leading the the tech sector sell-off. Heres a look at how far they have fallen in the past five sessions:

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is down 14.5 percent.

(MU) is down 14.5 percent. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is down 11.8 percent.

(AMD) is down 11.8 percent. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is down 11.1 percent.

Related Links:

Traders See Signs Of Rotation Into Financials Amid Nasdaq's Worst Day In Months

Analyst: Bitcoin Mining Will Mean Less For Semis In 2018, AMD Is More Exposed Than Nvidia

2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.