Defense lawyers say new evidence in the New York trial of a Turkish banker shows the government's star witness once said it's necessary in America to admit crimes that never occurred to get out of prison.

Lawyers for Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla complained to the judge that the government waited too long to release the evidence from star witness Reza Zarrab. Zarrab pleaded guilty weeks ago and was in his fourth day of testimony Monday.

The lawyers say prosecutors turned over the new evidence Saturday, making them scramble to prepare for their cross-examination of Zarrab.

Zarrab has admitted helping Iran move a billion dollars of oil revenue though international banks despite sanctions aimed at stopping Iran from utilizing world markets.

A government spokesman has declined to comment.