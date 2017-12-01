US auto sales likely to fall as post-hurricane demand slows

U.S. auto sales were expected to fall slightly in November as demand for post-hurricane replacement vehicles slowed down.

Sales of new cars and trucks jumped in September and October after the hurricanes in Texas and Florida. But November sales were expected to drop 1 percent from the year before to 1.36 million vehicles, according to Kelley Blue Book.

General Motors Co.'s sales were down 3 percent in November. Fiat Chrysler's sales dropped 4 percent.

Ford Motor Co.'s sales were up 7 percent on strong demand for its trucks and SUVs and higher sales to rental car companies.

More automakers will report results later Friday.