5 "Choose Both" Stocks to Hold for the Next 3-Plus Years: Match Group

In this Rule Breakers podcast, Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner picks another set of five stocks he recommends putting in your portfolio, this time with the expectation that they'll be outperforming three or more years from now.

His theme du jour: Companies that offer you and instead of or, because David is not a fan of the trade-off mentality. In his view, most of the time, you can have your cake and eat it, too. And these five companies exemplify that philosophy.

No. 3 on his list is Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), which goes far beyond its Match.com site to cover an enormous array of demographic slices of the "wanting to meet somebody" market.

This was recorded on Nov. 22, 2017.

David Gardner: Stock No. 3. This idea comes from my producer, Rick Engdahl, because Rick and I were talking. I said, "Rick, I have four stocks this week. I know I'm going to do four. What's a fifth one that's going to fit this?" We talked before the podcast about the framework -- avoiding the trade-off mentality and companies that break you out of that -- and Rick said, "Well, what about Match Group?"

And by the way, we're doing these alphabetically this week, so Amazon, CBOE and now "M," Match Group.

"What about Match Group?" You would have thought starting out as Match.com -- the long-standing dating site and one that typically attracts, I'd say, younger professional to middle-aged kinds of people, since Match.com's been around for 10 to 20 years now -- the people who were using it 10 or 20 years ago might still be using it today depending, which means they're a little bit older. It probably skews a little bit more toward what we'll call the "LinkedIn of dating sites." Match.com.

But Match Group said, "Well, we don't actually have to just choose between older professionals meeting each other and young teenagers. We can do both." And as I talked about a few weeks ago on Rule Breaker Investing, the No. 1 grossing app today on the App Store for Apple is Tinder. And Tinder, with its Tinder Basic and Tinder Gold, and its number of tiers, now is a very lucrative business aimed at younger and more casual relationships.

The visionary management at Match Group saw they didn't have to just go for one demographic, or psychographic, or the other. They could do both. And not only that, if you've studied Match Group, you know they've got about 40 or so different sites with all different kinds of people being targeted for the very human thing of meeting somebody else that might become a friend, a lover, a spouse, a partner. That thing between us humans that will never end -- connection -- and using the internet to bring that together, and being the category leader within its space. There you go. Match Group.

