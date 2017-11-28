4 Reasons Not to Accept a Promotion This Year

No matter your industry, it's natural to work toward not just more money but an actual promotion. The more impressive a title you're able to secure, the more career opportunities you'll have in the future. But before you rush to accept what appears to be a fabulous offer, you'll need to consider the drawbacks of getting promoted as well. Here are a few good reasons not to move forward with a promotion, even if that's what you thought you wanted.

1. It's unclear what it entails

Often, getting promoted means doing a similar job with a slightly extended range of responsibility. But in other cases, a promotion could mean longer hours, more meetings, and an exponential uptick in stress. If you're not sure how getting promoted will actually translate in practice, don't be so quick to accept that offer, especially if the higher-ups at your company can't seem to give you a straight answer. Remember, if the scope of the job is such that you're actually underqualified, a promotion could end up hurting your career, not helping it.

2. You hate meetings

We glossed over meetings in the last point, but let's get back to that for a minute, because the higher you climb on the corporate ladder, the more time you're likely to spend wasting away in conference rooms. It's estimated that middle managers spend about 35% of their time in meetings, and for upper management, that number jumps to 50%.

Now getting promoted doesn't always mean attaining manager status, but if that is what you're looking at, be aware that you could end up spending more time in meetings than you'd like. And that, in turn, could translate into longer hours, since it's difficult to get actual work done when you're stuck in face-to-face discussions.

3. You have a lot going on in your personal life

It's hard to say no when an exciting work opportunity falls in your lap. But if you're going through changes in your personal life (such as moving homes, planning a wedding, or expecting a child), it might pay to stay put in your current role until things calm down on the home front.

Of course, in an ideal situation, you'd manage to keep up with your work-related responsibilities, no matter what. But in reality, we all know that doesn't always happen. And if you're dealing with personal matters that require you to spend more time out of the office than usual, you may be better off saying no to a promotion.

Even if time isn't an issue (say, you're planning to maintain your current schedule), remember that when you have a lot going on in your personal life, it can become more difficult to concentrate on new tasks. So if getting promoted means learning new things and having more items to keep tabs on, you might struggle to get up to speed. And the last thing you want to do is accept a promotion and then fail in your new role.

4. You want a better work-life balance

Countless Americans work long hours and struggle to leave their jobs behind once the weekend rolls around. If you're craving a better work-life balance, then taking on more responsibility is likely to produce the opposite effect. It stands to reason that as you move up the ranks, you'll have more pressure to meet deadlines and oversee key initiatives that inevitably leave you chained to your desk or email. If having more personal time is important to you, then it might pay to pass up that promotion and leave your work schedule unchanged.

Though forgoing a promotion isn't easy, in some cases, you're better off staying put in your current position than taking on a role that's more demanding. Also, remember that just because you give up a promotion today doesn't mean it'll be off the table permanently. It could be that your circumstances change, and that come this time next year, you'll be better suited to move up at your company. But until then, don't make the mistake of seizing an opportunity that ends up being nothing more than a nightmare.

