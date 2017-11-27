Wells Fargo bankers, chasing bonuses, overcharged hundreds of clients

The whispers among employees had been around for years. They finally heard some facts during a conference call in June led by managers in Wells Fargo & Co.'s (WFC) foreign-exchange operation: Some of its business customers had been cheated, according to two employees who were on the call.

Continue Reading Below

An internal review showed that out of roughly 300 fee agreements based on anything from informal handshakes to emails to signed documents, only about 35 companies were charged the actual price they had been offered for currency trades handled by Wells Fargo, the employees say.

The phone call was part of a continuing cleanup that has led Wells Fargo to fire four foreign-exchange bankers and federal prosecutors to open their own investigation of the operation, people familiar with the matter have said.

"Wells Fargo remains committed to our foreign exchange business," the bank said in a statement Monday. "If we find a problem, we fix it." The bank said its foreign-exchange business is "under new management."

The business is tiny compared with foreign-exchange operations at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. but could become another huge headache for the San Francisco bank, still grappling with fallout from the sales-practices scandal in its retail operations. The scandal led to last year's abrupt retirement of Wells Fargo's chief executive, a $185 million regulatory settlement and numerous federal and state investigations, which are continuing.

Wells Fargo retail employees had to hit lofty goals to keep their jobs or get bonuses, which led some employees to open potentially 3.5 million accounts with fictitious or unauthorized customer information from 2009 to 2015.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign-exchange employees got bonuses based solely on how much revenue they brought in, say more than a dozen current or former Wells Fargo employees. No other big bank in the U.S. calculated bonuses of currency traders in such a defined and individual way. Wells Fargo said Monday that it began making changes to those compensation plans earlier this year.

The bank also charged some of the highest trading fees around, according to current and former employees. For more than a decade, customers were sometimes charged anywhere from 1% to 4% on basic transactions such as converting euros to dollars and complicated trades like hedging.

Those percentages can be at least two to eight times higher than the industrywide average of 0.15% to 0.5%, depending on the trade, customer and volume, according to foreign-exchange bankers throughout the industry.

Wells Fargo disputes the descriptions of its foreign-exchange fees by current and former employees. The bank said Monday its fees in 2016 had a weighted average of 0.09 percentage point across all transaction sizes. Clients served by its middle-market banking team were charged a weighted average of 0.18 percentage point, according to Wells Fargo.

Some foreign-exchange bankers at Wells Fargo relied on the fact that customers often didn't bother to double-check how much they were charged, fee levels weren't straightforward, and complaints could be batted away, the current and former employees say.

'Time fluctuation'

One former Wells Fargo manager says employees would tell customers who expressed surprise at the size of a trading fee that market prices were different at the moment when the transaction was executed and blame "time fluctuation" for any difference.

The bank's foreign-exchange customers have included telecommunications firm CenturyLink Inc., vehicle-parts supplier Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp. and nonprofit groups such as the National Bone Marrow Donor Program.

Regulators have been investigating the foreign-exchange business at Wells Fargo, including a big trade involving Restaurant Brands International Inc., the owner of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, according to people familiar with the matter.

The trade resulted in a loss to Restaurant Brands, people familiar with the matter have said, which led to a dispute between the Oakville, Ontario, company and the bank. The dispute centered on how bank employees handled the trade, rather than its pricing. Wells Fargo refunded about $900,000 to Restaurant Brands, people familiar with the refund say.

The foreign-exchange business's problems run far deeper than what is known inside Wells Fargo as "the Burger King trade" or what has been previously reported. The extent of the trouble seems to have become apparent to top Wells Fargo executives earlier this year.

The business was moved in early 2017 from Wells Fargo's international division into its investment-banking and capital-markets operation. Since then, executives have changed internal systems, added more stringent rules around pricing and required more frequent compliance checks, current and former employees say.

Issues with the Burger King trade were found following those checks and customer complaints, people familiar with the matter say. The continuing internal review of Wells Fargo's foreign-exchange operation is separate from the review sparked by the sales scandal, some of the people said.

A compliance training session in early November detailed what Wells Fargo called "approved margins" for different volumes of foreign-exchange transactions, according to an internal document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Employees say fee levels remain higher than industry norms, and some compensation practices aren't due to change until next year.

Foreign-exchange trading has been a problem area for many banks. In 2015, several large U.S. and European banks agreed to multibillion-dollar settlements with U.S. regulators and pleaded guilty to criminal charges filed by U.S. authorities over alleged collusion among currency traders.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. agreed in 2015 to pay $714 million to resolve allegations it defrauded pension funds and other clients by overcharging them on currency transactions. State Street Corp. agreed in 2016 to pay $530 million to settle similar allegations.

Both banks admitted giving some clients far worse pricing on currency transactions than the banks implied the clients would get.

The Journal reported in October that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California is investigating the Restaurant Brands currency trade and has subpoenaed information from Wells Fargo.

Potential issues related to that trade also are being examined by the Federal Reserve, the Journal reported. Examiners from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are auditing Wells Fargo's foreign-exchange business, according to employees at the bank. A Wells Fargo executive says the audit is "normal course of business."

Current and former bank employees say its pricing practices were rooted in a culture and compensation system that looked to maximize revenue. Bonuses were defined as 10% of revenues exceeding revenue targets.

If a banker's revenue target was $5 million and the person brought in $6 million, he or she would earn a $100,000 bonus, or 10% of the additional $1 million in revenue. Bankers typically received such bonuses twice a year in cash, rather than stock, as part of a signed contract, they added.

It's rare among foreign-exchange groups in other banks to have so-called defined-bonus plans focused on individual earnings, according to people in the industry.

After Wells Fargo moved the foreign-exchange business into its investment bank earlier this year, managers began telling employees that bonuses would become "discretionary" by the end of 2017. Under this more typical arrangement, management would decide employee bonuses, and bankers wouldn't know exactly how much they would receive. It would be based on a variety of factors, not just revenue.

Wells Fargo has 18 foreign-exchange sales and trading offices, including in New York, San Francisco, Charlotte, N.C., London and Hong Kong. A few hundred people work in the group world-wide.

Current and former employees say Wells Fargo's foreign-exchange customers are largely midsize businesses that don't tend to trade in large volumes. As a result, those clients don't have the same insight into the market as larger firms that are more-active traders.

Some Wells Fargo clients have complained to the bank. In November 2016, Ecolab Inc., a water, hygiene and energy company based in St. Paul, Minn., bought and sold currency in a so-called swap arranged by the bank, according to people familiar with the deal. These people say Wells Fargo collected 1% on one part of the $100 million deal.

After Ecolab compared the full trade, including fees, to overall market prices, the company contested the bank's fee. Wells Fargo refunded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Ecolab in December 2016, according to current and former employees.

A spokeswoman for Ecolab confirmed the details of the trade and said it was the only fee issue Ecolab had with Wells Fargo.

Fee issues arose for some Wells Fargo clients even when they had a pricing agreement. The bank agreed within the past 18 months to a specified rate with data-management firm Veritas Technologies LLC, according to bank employees. After making one trade on behalf of Veritas, Wells Fargo bankers told Veritas that the bank's fee was 0.05 percentage point higher than the agreed rate, the employees say.

Unusually high fees

The result: The bank made an extra $50,000 on a $100 million trade, the employees say. Wells Fargo later made a refund to Veritas, according to people familiar with the matter. A Veritas spokeswoman declined to comment.

Wells Fargo's foreign-exchange business also charged unusually high fees for trades with different currency conversions, known as "Bswift" transactions, current and former employees say.

"And if anybody did complain, it was an easy tap dance," one former employee says. He says employees would say the pricing had been done automatically by the bank's computer system so "there's no accountability for the spread."

Wells Fargo sent an internal email Nov. 2 detailing new guidelines for Bswift transactions, according to a copy of the email reviewed by the Journal. The guidelines include specific handling and pricing procedures for those trades.

The operation also charged high fees to other parts of Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo Rail, which leases locomotives and railcars, and the bank's corporate-trust division are often charged 1% to 1.5% on currency transactions, according to current and former employees.

The bank's foreign-exchange management often celebrated big trades and the money they made for the bank, the current and former employees say. Sara Wardell-Smith, who led the foreign-exchange group, emailed the group to hail big trades, naming clients and spelling out revenue generated. The employees say managers used to encourage employees to ring a brass bell in the San Francisco office when the bank made a lot of money on a trade.

In mid-October, the bank announced that Ms. Wardell-Smith would lead its financial institutions group in the Americas region, according to a memo reviewed by the Journal and confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.

Current employees say the move was viewed within Wells Fargo as a demotion, coming just months after Ms. Wardell-Smith had been promoted to co-lead the bank's division focusing on trading of rates, currencies and commodities. She didn't respond to requests for comment.

The other co-leader, Ben Bonner, now leads that group on his own and is overseeing foreign-exchange trading, a bank spokeswoman confirms.

Mr. Bonner has been working with other executives to fix the problems in the currency business, according to several current employees.

Last month, the bank sent a memo to foreign-exchange employees that instructs them not to create informal or oral pricing agreements. The memo, reviewed by the Journal, also said employees are "responsible for ensuring customers are not misled regarding" pricing.

Current and former employees say some Wells Fargo employees expressed concerns about pricing practices to top executives before the bank's internal cleanup efforts began earlier this year. Some employees say they were reluctant to press for sweeping changes, citing what they saw happen to one manager in the foreign-exchange operation about a decade ago.

During a meeting of foreign-exchange managers in the mid-2000s, Cathy Witt said it wasn't right to celebrate high fees by ringing a bell, people familiar with the situation say. Ms. Witt, an employee in the bank's Chicago foreign-exchange group, warned that Wells Fargo could become known as a "bucket shop," a derisive term for a disreputable finance firm, some of the people say.

A few weeks later, Ms. Witt was summoned to a meeting in St. Louis, told that her comments had been offensive and demoted on the spot, according to people familiar with the matter. She also was told to apologize to other managers for her unprofessional behavior, the people say. She later left the bank.