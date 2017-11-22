Southwest says flights not affected by fire at call center

Southwest Airlines says it is re-routing calls to reservations after a boiler-room fire at a Chicago facility.

Continue Reading Below

An airline spokesman said Wednesday that no one was injured and the midmorning fire did not affect flights on the busy travel day before Thanksgiving.

The fire was reported in a boiler room in the call center at Midway Airport.

The spokesman says workers were evacuated and Southwest hopes they are able to return to work Thursday. The airline has several other call centers.