Reports: UK preparing to increase 'Brexit bill' offer

British media reports say the U.K. is planning to offer more money to settle its "Brexit bill" with the European Union, but only if the EU agrees to start discussing a future free-trade deal.

The bill is a key sticking point in divorce negotiations. Britain has previously offered about 20 billion euros ($23 billion), but the EU wants at least 60 billion euros ($70 billion).

British media said Tuesday that the Cabinet's Brexit committee had agreed to increase the offer to about 40 billion euros ($46 billion).

May's office declined to confirm the amount, but said that "the U.K. and the EU should step forward together" to unblock the negotiations.

EU leaders are due to decide at a Dec. 14-15 summit whether talks can enter a new phase.