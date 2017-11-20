BNSF says changes made since South Dakota 2015 derailment

BNSF Railway says it's using an alternative route for moving hazardous material through parts of South Dakota since federal transportation investigators determined a broken rail probably caused the derailment of a train carrying ethanol two years ago.

Continue Reading Below

BNSF spokeswoman Amy Beth said Monday the railroad has also made investments in its infrastructure since the derailment near Lesterville in September of 2015 that spilled nearly 50,000 gallons (189,000 liters) of denatured fuel alcohol. A fire erupted and caused more than $1 million in damage. No one was hurt.

The NTSB report issued earlier this year says BNSF Railway's decision to defer track maintenance and operate trains carrying flammable cargo likely caused the derailment of seven cars.