Wall Street ended the week on a sour note on Friday, with major indexes falling modestly as investors weighed the fate of the Republicans’ tax overhaul plan.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.15 points, or 0.43 percent, to 23,358.21, the S&P 500 lost 6.84 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,578.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.50 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,782.79.