Mnuchin and Carranza now on $1 bills

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza are now on the money, literally.

The two officials took a tour of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on Wednesday to see firsthand the production of new $1 bills, the first currency that will bear their signatures.

Mnuchin's signature is decidedly more legible than that of his predecessor Jacob Lew. Lew had handwriting that was so sloppy that former President Barack Obama once joked that unless Lew made his signature more legible it might debase the currency.

Lew and Carranza examined sheets of the $1 bills at the bureau's Washington printing plant. The currency will be shipped to Federal Reserve regional banks around the country, and the new bills expected to start going into circulation in December.