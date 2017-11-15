Hungary accuses US of meddling by funding 'objective' media

Hungary's foreign minister is accusing the United States of meddling in his country's internal affairs and upcoming election campaign by offering funds for "objective" media.

Continue Reading Below

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday that the U.S. action was "shocking and unusual" among allies.

The U.S. has expressed concerns about "negative trends" for press freedom in Hungary, such as a dwindling number of independent news outlets and the increasing control people close to the government have in the media market.

The U.S. State Department last week called for grant applications from media outlets in Hungary based outside Budapest. One goal of the $700,000 program is to "increase citizens' access to objective information about domestic and global issues of public importance."

The projects would be launched between May and July 2018. Hungary's election is in April.