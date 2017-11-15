How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

Technology companies led a broad slide for U.S. stocks Wednesday, extending the market's losses from a day earlier.

Big tech names, which have far outpaced the rest of the market this year, took modest losses. Companies that make consumer products also were big decliners. Energy stocks fell as the price of crude oil closed lower. Banks and phone companies rose.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 14.25 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,564.62.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 138.19 points, or 0.6 percent, to 23,271.28.

The Nasdaq composite slid 31.66 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,706.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 7.16 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,464.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.68 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is down 150.93 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 44.73 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.18 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 325.79 points, or 14.6 percent.

The Dow is up 3,508.68 points, or 17.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,323.09 points, or 24.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 106.96 points, or 7.9 percent.