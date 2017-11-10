Maryland-based lacrosse retailer shutters stores across US

A Maryland-based lacrosse retailer has vacated its headquarters and closed all 16 of its stores across the country.

The Baltimore Sun reports that, as of Thursday, LAX World's stores in Maryland, Virginia, New York, Georgia, Colorado and Washington state were all closed.

Court records show that CEO Frank Barbarino and the company are facing numerous lawsuits from landlords and vendors.

The company's headquarters and warehouse in Cockeysville, Maryland, is empty and locked. An eviction petition on the door from the Baltimore County District Court says LAX World owes more than $11,200.

Barbarino's attorney, Douglas H. Seitz, declined to comment.

Started in 1988, LAX World was the nation's first store dedicated to the growing sport of lacrosse. The company had been expanding since Barbarino and two others purchased it in 2013.