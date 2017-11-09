Why Snap Inc Stock Fell Thursday

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of social network company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) fell as much as 5.3% on Thursday. Shares finished the trading day down 4.1%.

The stock's decline on Thursday extends Snap's double-digit slide on Wednesday as bearish sentiment about the company's worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings release persists. In addition, an analyst downgrade from Morgan Stanley following the earnings release may have made matters worse.

So what

Snap's third-quarter included a number of reasons to be disappointed. Not only were Snap's 178 million daily active users (up 3% sequentially) short of expectations, but revenue was significantly lower than the consensus analyst estimate for the quarter. Revenue was about $208 million. On average, analysts were expecting third-quarter revenue of $239 million.

Disappointed with the quarterly update, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak said (via CNBC) the results "speak to growing challenges facing SNAP's monetization potential and user opportunity." The analyst lowered his price target for Snap from $14 to $11. Snap finished the trading day at $12.38.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

To help address its underwhelming growth in daily active users and its weaker-than-expected growth in ad revenue, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said the company is overhauling its app with a redesign. He warned investors that it is a risk, particularly in the near term. But he believes it will pay off over the long haul.

10 stocks we like better than Snap Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snap Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2017

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.