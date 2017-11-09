Disney misses on 4Q earnings

Walt Disney (DIS) on Thursday reported lower fourth-quarter earnings than expected amid weaker results from the company’s film studio.

The media giant earned $1.75 billion, or $1.13 per share, during its latest fiscal period, up 1% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, Disney booked earnings of $1.07 per share.

Revenue rose 3% to $12.78 billion.

Analysts expected adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue of $13.34 billion.

Disney’s studio entertainment division recorded a 21% decline in revenue and a smaller operating profit due to higher film costs.

Disney shares fell 3% to $99.63 in after-hours trading.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.