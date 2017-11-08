Why Shares of Synaptics Jumped Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) surged on Wednesday after the company reported strong fiscal first-quarter results. Synaptics beat analyst estimates across the board, and it provided solid second-quarter guidance. The stock was up about 15.5% at 12:45 p.m.

So what

Synaptics reported first-quarter revenue of $417.4 million, up 8% year over year and about $19 million higher than the average analyst estimate. Mobile products accounted for about 70% of revenue, with mobile revenue down 7% year over year to $292.9 million. PC products produced $65.3 million of revenue, up 19% year over year, while Internet of Things revenue totaled $59.2 million. IoT revenue includes $20.2 million of revenue formerly classified as mobile revenue.

Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share came in at $1.03, up 7% year over year and $0.07 better than analysts expected. Synaptics reported a GAAP net loss of $0.79 per share, mostly due to acquisition-related items.

Synaptics expects to produce second-quarter revenue between $410 million and $450 million, compared to a consensus analyst estimate of $430 million. Mobile products are expected to account for 62% of revenue, with PC products and IoT products accounting for 14% and 24%, respectively.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

Synaptics CEO Rick Bergman commented on the company's IoT push: "We completed two major acquisitions during the period, and our entry into the fast growing consumer IoT market is off to a strong start. Contributions from this new platform are expected to approach a quarter of Synaptics' total revenue in the coming quarter, while also driving increased customer diversification over time."

Shares of Synaptics are still down about 34% from their 52-week high, and they're down 58% since peaking in 2015. A strong first quarter and solid guidance led investors to undo some of the damage, but Synaptics still has a long way to go.

10 stocks we like better than Synaptics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Synaptics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2017

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.