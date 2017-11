Tennessee Gov. Haslam: Not on witness in federal fraud case

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says he is not on the list of potential witnesses at the federal fraud trial of former executives and sales representatives at the truck stop chain owned by his family.

Pilot Flying J was founded by the governor's father, Jim Haslam, and is run by his brother, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

None of the Haslams has been charged in the investigation that has led to guilty pleas by 14 former members of the Pilot sales team and to the ongoing trial of the four former Pilot employees, including its onetime president.

Bill Haslam has not held an active role at Pilot since he was elected Knoxville mayor in 2003. He said he doesn't know if Jimmy Haslam will testify, saying: "I'm not involved at all."