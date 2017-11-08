MGM meets 3Q profit forecasts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM is reporting third-quarter net income of $149.1 million, its first quarterly financial report since a deadly mass shooting at its Mandalay Bay property in early October.

The Las Vegas company's profit translates to 26 cents per share, or 33 cents per share when adjusted for non-recurring items. That's in line with Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.83 billion on Wednesday, surpassing Street forecasts of $2.77 billion.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) have risen 9 percent since the beginning of the year.

