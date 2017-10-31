Rockwell Automation and Mondelez jump; Under Armour plunges

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Rockwell Automation Inc., up $13.82 to $200.82

The industrial equipment and software company said it rejected acquisition offers from manufacturer Emerson Electric.

Under Armour Inc., down $3.89 to $12.52

The athletic gear maker cut its annual profit forecast again as its North American business struggles.

Mondelez International Inc., up $2.13 to $41.43

The maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate reported better-than-expected results in the third quarter.

Kellogg Co., up $3.66 to $62.53

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles topped Wall Street forecasts in its latest quarter.

Mosaic Co., up $1.49 to $22.34

The fertilizer maker said potash prices improved and its third-quarter results were stronger than analysts anticipated.

AK Steel Holding Corp., down $1.26 to $4.59

The steelmaker said weak results from the automotive market hurt its business in the third quarter.

Qualcomm Corp., down $3.65 to $51.01

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple may stop using Qualcomm chips in iPhones and iPads.

Nautilus Inc., down $3.30 to $13

The fitness products maker cut its forecasts as sales of its TreadClimber device continued to decline.