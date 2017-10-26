UPS quarterly results impacted by hurricane

Oct 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc reported a quarterly net profit on Thursday that was pulled down by the impact of hurricanes that hit the U.S. South in August and September.

The Atlanta-based company posted third-quarter net income of $1.26 billion or $1.45 per share, down from $1.27 billion or $1.44 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.45. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)