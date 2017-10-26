Dunkin' Brands 3Q revenue tops Street on namesake stores

Revenue at Dunkin' Brands climbed in the third quarter, buoyed by higher sales at its Dunkin' Donuts stores.

Continue Reading Below

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains reported revenue rose to $224.2 million from $207.1 million. That beat the $213.8 million that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research were looking for.

Sales at Dunkin' Donuts locations in the U.S. open at least a year rose 0.6 percent. At Baskin Robbins locations, the figure dipped 0.4 percent.

Chairman and CEO Nigel Travis said in a statement on Thursday that even though the company had to deal with the negative impact of hurricanes during the quarter, its efforts to make Dunkin' Donuts U.S. stores into a beverage-driven, on-the-go brand are progressing. Travis said that morning sales at Dunkin' Donuts increased at a faster rate than full-day sales, due to its breakfast value offerings and new morning products.

Sales of coffee and espresso at Dunkin' Donuts stores climbed in the period, while frozen beverage sales fell.

At Baskin' Robbins, sales of sundaes, desserts and drinks dropped, which was offset by a rise in take-home sales.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company earned $52.2 million, or 57 cents per share, in the quarter. A year earlier it earned $52.7 million, or 57 cents per share.

Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 61 cents per share. That's two cents shy of what Wall Street was calling for.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. still anticipates full-year earnings in a range of $2.40 to $2.43 per share.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNKN