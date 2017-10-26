CME profit plunges 34.7% on higher expenses

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 34.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses.

The Illinois-based company's net income fell to $308.6 million, or $0.91 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $472.8 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CME earned $1.19 per share. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)