Lawmakers move closer toward voting on state budget deal

Connecticut lawmakers on Wednesday inched closer toward voting on a long-awaited, bipartisan compromise state budget agreement, possibly ending a monthslong budget impasse.

The General Assembly's Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee approved the two-year plan's estimated revenues. The Senate was expected to begin debating the budget bill later in the evening, while the House of Representatives was scheduled to vote Thursday.

"Truly," said Rep. Chris Davis, R-Ellington, the committee's top House Republican, "it was a compromise budget that I am comfortable with supporting and moving our state forward as we face, I think it's Day 117 or 118 without a budget."

Connecticut has been without a state budget in place since the new fiscal year began July 1. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has run the state using his limited executive spending authority as legislators struggled to cover a $3.5 billion deficit in a roughly $40 billion, two-year budget. That's meant cuts to social service programs and schools as well as confusion and angst among municipal leaders attempting to balance their own budgets.

One national credit rating agency is considering downgrading or assigning negative outlooks to more than 50 cities and towns because of the impasse.

Legislative leaders announced early Tuesday they had reached bipartisan agreement on the final details of a budget that was crafted without Malloy in the room. While aware the protracted process has taken a toll on the state, lawmakers contend the end product includes budgetary reforms and changes that will help it in the long run. Also, they said, the bipartisan nature of the budget deal is good for the state.

"This was a well-balanced compromise that will move this state forward," Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, of Berlin, said Tuesday night. "This has never happened, and we're on the cusp of an historic event ... I think it will make our state a better place."

It remains unclear whether Malloy will sign the package and whether lawmakers will need to garner enough votes to override a potential veto. The governor vetoed a previous Republican budget that passed with a handful of Democratic votes. He didn't receive the details of this latest proposal until Wednesday afternoon.

Republican Sen. Len Suzio, of Meriden, said he was voting no. He contended the plan relies too heavily on higher taxes and fees. The list includes a 45-cent-per-pack increase in the cigarette tax, a 25-cent fee on ridesharing services such as Uber, a scaled-based earned income tax credit and increased fees for everything from land record filings to criminal history record checks.

"I thought we learned a lesson that we don't balance the budget by imposing large tax increases on the people of Connecticut," said Suzio, who counted 17 tax increases but only four tax breaks, such as exempting Social Security, pension and annuity income from the personal income tax.

There are no major changes proposed for the personal income tax or sales tax.

The budget bill would create a new Passport to Parks program, a dedicated funding stream for the state's 109 state parks, which have been the victims of budget cutbacks in recent years. In return for an additional $10 charge on the $80 motor vehicle registration fee, registered passenger vehicles would be allowed to park free at all state parks. Out-of-state visitors would still have to pay parking fees at certain parks.