Trump crowdsources GOP senators on choice for Fed chair

President Donald Trump has turned to Republican senators for advice as he nears a decision on naming a new head of the Federal Reserve, the most critical personnel choice affecting the economy that he'll make in his presidency.

Trump asked for a show of hands from senators on preferred candidates during a lunch with GOP senators at the Capitol Tuesday, said Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn.

Sen. John Kennedy said Trump praised the candidates and then said, "Let me know what everybody thinks."

The top candidates who are the subject of Trump's crowdsourcing: current Fed Chair Janet Yellen; Fed board member Jerome Powell; John Taylor, a Stanford University economist; Gary Cohn, Trump's top economic adviser; and Kevin Warsh, a former Fed member.