The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 22, 2017:
1. Spider-Man: Homecoming
2. Baby Driver
3. The Dark Tower
4. Girls Trip
5. Office Christmas Party
6. Wonder Woman (2017)
7. The House (2017)
8. The Big Sick
9. Transformers: The Last Knight
10. The Mummy (2017)
iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:
1. Brawl in Cell Block 99
2. The Beguiled (2017)
3. Walking Out
4. Landline
5. Colossal
6. Dealt
7. The Secret Scripture
8. Mr. Holmes
9. Her (2013)
10. Beatriz At Dinner
