On Our Radar

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 22, 2017:

Continue Reading Below

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Spider-Man: Homecoming

2. Baby Driver

3. The Dark Tower

4. Girls Trip

Continue Reading Below

5. Office Christmas Party

6. Wonder Woman (2017)

7. The House (2017)

8. The Big Sick

9. Transformers: The Last Knight

10. The Mummy (2017)

iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:

1. Brawl in Cell Block 99

2. The Beguiled (2017)

3. Walking Out

4. Landline

5. Colossal

6. Dealt

7. The Secret Scripture

8. Mr. Holmes

9. Her (2013)

10. Beatriz At Dinner

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.