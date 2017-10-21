Gas prices continue sliding down in New Jersey

Motorists are paying a few cents less at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.45. That's down 3 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $2.03 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect last November.

This marks the sixth straight week that gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.46, down 2 cents from last week. That's higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.23.

Analysts say gas prices will likely keep dropping as demand continues to fall.