Oh, Deer: Arby's Is Rolling Out Venison Sandwiches

In this segment of the Motley Fool Money podcast, host Chris Hill, Million Dollar Portfolio's Jason Moser, Supernova and Rule Breakers' David Kretzmann, and Motley Fool Hidden Gems' Andy Cross give some thought to the latest menu-addition gimmicks being tested by multimeat fast-food chain Arby's: venison and elk. In unrelated news, Tim Hortons is testing out a Buffalo latte -- thankfully, without actual buffalo in it.

This video was recorded on Oct. 13, 2017.

Chris Hill: Arby's has the meats, and that now includes venison and elk. Later this month, Arby's is offering venison sandwiches nationwide and a limited-edition elk sandwich at just three locations in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. So, we're going to need our listeners in that area to do some research for us. Not to be outdone, Tim Hortons is offering a buffalo latte in locations in Buffalo, New York. The drink will be made with espresso, steamed milk and buffalo hot sauce, topped with whipped cream, and I'm quoting here, "a dusting of Buffalo seasoning."

Jason Moser: I feel like for that sandwich, you have to queue in Northern Exposure music.

Hill: David, you have to eat one of these things. What are you going with?

David Kretzmann: Well, I'm vegetarian, so I think I'm going with the Buffalo coffee. And it's a latte, so why not?

Moser: Hey, Jason likes his chicken spicy, not his coffee. I'm going sandwich.

Andy Cross: I very rarely eat meat, but I'm not going anywhere near that latte, so I'm sticking with one of the meat options.

Hill: Let's go to our man behind the glass, Steve Broido. Steve, are you hungry or are you thirsty?

Steve Broido: Neither. Can I be neither? I'm just glad this isn't Panda Express, that's all I can say.

Moser: You're just glad to be alive.

