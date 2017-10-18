Survey: Small businesses' appetite for financing weakens

Small businesses' appetite for financing has weakened in the second half of the year, along with their revenue outlook.

That's the finding of a survey of small companies released Wednesday by researchers at Pepperdine University's Graziadio School of Business and Management and Dun & Bradstreet Corp. An index compiled from the survey that measures companies' demand for capital has fallen more than 10 percent in the third quarter, registering at 36.2 versus 40.4 in the second quarter.

The survey, which questioned 1,176 businesses, is in line with other recent indicators of slowing activity at small businesses. The payroll provider ADP reported this month that its small business customers cut jobs during September. While that was due in part to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, companies have generally slowed their hiring.