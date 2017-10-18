Dow opens above 23,000 on strong IBM results

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened above 23,000 for the first time on Wednesday following strong quarterly results from IBM.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.49 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,111.93. The S&P 500 gained 4.3 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,563.66. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.83 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,632.48.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)