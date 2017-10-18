On Our Radar

Dow opens above 23,000 on strong IBM results

Wall Street Reuters

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened above 23,000 for the first time on Wednesday following strong quarterly results from IBM.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.49 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,111.93. The S&P 500 gained 4.3 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,563.66. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.83 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,632.48.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

