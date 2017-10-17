City council to vote on legislation for PawSox stadium

A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on legislation for the city and the state to commit $38 million toward a new stadium for a Boston Red Sox minor league team.

The Providence Journal reports it's unclear whether the Pawtucket Red Sox stadium proposal has majority support in the Pawtucket City Council. It says the city council planned to hold a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on a proposed resolution encouraging the General Assembly to allow the city to bond up to $15 million for stadium costs.

Council President David P. Moran says he'd like the PawSox to stay in Pawtucket but doesn't know how the vote will go.

Councilman Timothy P. Rudd Jr. says he wants to keep the PawSox but would vote "no" because of how the resolution is written.

