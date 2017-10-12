Cargo company expecting 300 new jobs in Rhode Island

A Dallas-based company has reached lease agreements with Rhode Island's main airport and a North Kingstown business park as it plans a new service that is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the state.

The Providence Journal reports that Pinnacle Logistics plans to fly cargo into T.F. Green Airport in Warwick and move it to a warehouse at Quonset Business Park. The company will lease enough space to park two jets at the airport and will have the option to park two more as needed.

The company has been recruiting workers since last month and has said it expects to hire about 300 people.

Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor says the announcement helps position the state as a cargo hub for the northeast.

