Delta overcomes in 3Q, streak goes on for airlines this week

Delta extended the winning streak for airlines this week, overcoming hurricanes, earthquakes, as well as rising fuel and labor costs to put up better-than-expected profit and revenue numbers for the third quarter.

A strong outlook from the Atlanta carrier sent shares up 2 percent before the opening bell Wednesday. United Continental Holdings, American Airlines, Southwest and JetBlue rose as well, a day after American and United raised their expectations for third-quarter revenue.

Quarterly profit at Delta Air Lines Inc. fell 6 percent to $1.18 billion, or $1.64, per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.57 per share. Yet that was 3 cents better than the per-share projections from industry analysts, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Delta's revenue rose 6 percent, to $11.06 billion, also edging out Wall Street expectations.

"While we faced a number of challenges this quarter, including multiple hurricanes and an earthquake in Mexico, I am proud of how Delta people responded and still delivered an outstanding performance this quarter," said CEO Ed Bastian.

A key measure, revenue for every seat flown one mile, rose 1.9 percent.

The company said Wednesday that it expects continued pressure on margins as fuel prices rise, but also that it expects passenger unit revenue to rise between 2 percent and 4 percent in the next quarter. And it expects operating margins to rise 11 percent and 13 percent in the final quarter of the year.

Shares rose $1.42, to $53.45, in premarket trading, putting the airline within striking distance of its all-time high of $55.75

