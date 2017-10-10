Why Ichor Holdings Ltd. Stock Jumped 13% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) jumped as much as 12.7% higher on Tuesday, boosted by analyst firm Deutsche Bank raising its price target for the stock.

So what

Deutsche analyst Sidney Ho lifted his target price for Ichor from $26 to $32, citing a large new contract and a generally more favorable spending environment for semiconductor manufacturing tools. Ho also liked Ichor's recent acquisition of Cal-Weld, a $50 million deal that adds gas delivery tools to Ichor's core competency in fluid management systems.

Now what

At $32, Deutsche Bank's value estimate is the highest price target among the five up-to-date Wall Street views I was able to find. Ichor holdings is trading above the current Street consensus of $29 per share, having soared 174% higher so far in 2017 and tripling since last December's IPO.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ichor's strong market performance is supported by positive earnings and cash flows, not to mention 67% year-over-year revenue growth in the recently reported second quarter. The company is enjoying strong orders from major semiconductor makers, which is great news for Ichor itself, but also a positive signal for the chip industry at large.

This stock is still trading at bargain prices, even after the fantastic gains mentioned above. Ichor shares can be bought for 10.6 times forward earnings and 14.4 times trailing EBITDA profits, which looks like a great deal next to the company's proven growth chops.

10 stocks we like better than Ichor Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ichor Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2017

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.