Newark sues opioid makers, alleging deceptive advertising

New Jersey's largest city has sued several opioid manufacturers over what it claims are deceptive advertising practices.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced the lawsuit Friday.

It alleges the companies downplayed the risk of opioid addiction and overstated the drugs' long-term benefits. The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages

One of the companies named in the lawsuit is Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma, makers of OxyContin.

In an emailed statement, a Purdue spokesman says the company denies the allegations.

On Thursday, the state attorney general's office announced a lawsuit against Phoenix-based Insys Therapeutics, maker of a fentanyl painkiller spray.

That lawsuit claims the company directed its sales force to have doctors prescribe the drug for any type of chronic pain even though it was only approved for cancer patients who couldn't benefit from other opioids.