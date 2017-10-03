New Jersey's largest public hospital gets new name

New Jersey's largest public hospital has a new name and new management.

Bergen Regional Medical Center in Paramus on Monday became New Bridge Medical Center as a nonprofit partnership of mental health and addiction providers took over operation of the hospital.

Care Plus will offer acute care, psychiatric and behavioral health, substance abuse treatment and a nursing home at the hospital.

The hospital had been run by a Colorado-based Solomon Health Group, which assigned the contract to a subsidiary. BRMC was criticized for staff reductions. Its contract expired in March.